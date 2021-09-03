Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares - 20210903

checkAd

Immediate Release – September 3rd, 2021

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, September 3rd, 2021 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on June 29th, 2021.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 250.000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a discretionary mandate agreement with validity until December 30th, 2021, effective as from June 30th, 2021, to cover the company’s obligations under a long term incentive plan for certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 5.057 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from August 27th, 2021 up to and including September 2nd, 2021, as follows:

Trade date Shares purchased Average price Min price Max price Buyback amount
27-08-21 1.289 17,08 € 16,98 € 17,30 € 22.011,22 €
30-08-21 651 17,00 € 17,00 € 17,00 € 11.067,00 €
31-08-21 2.558 16,88 € 16,80 € 17,00 € 43.179,81 €
01-09-21 209 16,99 € 16,82 € 17,20 € 3.551,52 €
02-09-21 350 17,70 € 17,70 € 17,70 € 6.195,00 €
TOTAL 5.057 17,01 € 16,80 € 17,70 € 86.004,55 €

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 171.000. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SCRL) is the following:

    Shares Voting rights
IBA Investments SCRL 51.973 51.973
IBA SA   534.008 597.377
Total - Treasury shares 585.981 649.350
Total - Issued shares 30.133.920 38.254.747
Treasury shares in % 1,94% 1,70%


About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS
Christian Matton,
IBA Chief Legal Officer
shareholderrelations@iba-group.com

