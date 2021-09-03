Amundi announces the availability of its H1 2021 Financial Report. This H1 2021 Financial Report is available on the website of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com).

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,800 employees in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages nearly €1.800 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2020

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 30/06/2021

