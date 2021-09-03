checkAd

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Celebrates Success of International Association of Women Simplify Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Women, a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., hosted a successful virtual summit on August 28th. On the heels of 2020, with millions of women leaving the workforce because of the competing demands of work and home, this summit was geared towards empowering women to better their lives through simplification. 

During the event, keynote speakers Rose Lounsbury, Kim Becking, and Dr. Adia Gooden helped to set the tone for simplification across all areas of our lives. Workshop hosts Robin L. Owens, Ph.D. and Mary Dee offered practical tips for productivity and prioritization. Finally, two panel discussions (Stop Reloading the Dishwasher and Making Health Feel Less Like a Chore) provided conversation that helps women to prioritize tasks related to caring for themselves and others. 

The summit was sponsored by Trustworthy (www.trustworthy.com) and raised awareness and support for Hey There Beautiful Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit empowering women and young girls to achieve their life goals through education, motivation, self-awareness, and self-development. 

“Women have been faced with tremendous challenges these past 18 months and we’re committed to helping them rebound, rebuild, and come back stronger than ever before,” said Megan Bozzuto, President of IAW. “This summit brought more than a thousand women together to share stories, resources, and support. It was incredible to feel so much energy and passion in a virtual platform and left us with much hope and optimism for the future.” Pre-Covid, most of IAW events were hosted in-person. Virtual events, including National Summits, Local Chapter Events, and Roundtables have allowed the company to expand their reach and impact more women.

IAW will continue hosting events and programming that equips women with networking and development opportunities that will support their personal and professional advancement.

About International Association of Women (IAW)
The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

For more information about IAW, please visit: 
www.iawomen.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Celebrates Success of International Association of Women Simplify Summit CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The International Association of Women, a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., hosted a successful virtual summit on August 28th. On the heels of 2020, with millions of women leaving the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Gentex stellt neueste Automobiltechnologie auf der IAA Mobility vor
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...