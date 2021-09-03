Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Celebrates Success of International Association of Women Simplify Summit

During the event, keynote speakers Rose Lounsbury, Kim Becking, and Dr. Adia Gooden helped to set the tone for simplification across all areas of our lives. Workshop hosts Robin L. Owens, Ph.D. and Mary Dee offered practical tips for productivity and prioritization. Finally, two panel discussions (Stop Reloading the Dishwasher and Making Health Feel Less Like a Chore) provided conversation that helps women to prioritize tasks related to caring for themselves and others.

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Women, a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc., hosted a successful virtual summit on August 28 th . On the heels of 2020, with millions of women leaving the workforce because of the competing demands of work and home, this summit was geared towards empowering women to better their lives through simplification.

The summit was sponsored by Trustworthy (www.trustworthy.com) and raised awareness and support for Hey There Beautiful Foundation, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit empowering women and young girls to achieve their life goals through education, motivation, self-awareness, and self-development.

“Women have been faced with tremendous challenges these past 18 months and we’re committed to helping them rebound, rebuild, and come back stronger than ever before,” said Megan Bozzuto, President of IAW. “This summit brought more than a thousand women together to share stories, resources, and support. It was incredible to feel so much energy and passion in a virtual platform and left us with much hope and optimism for the future.” Pre-Covid, most of IAW events were hosted in-person. Virtual events, including National Summits, Local Chapter Events, and Roundtables have allowed the company to expand their reach and impact more women.

IAW will continue hosting events and programming that equips women with networking and development opportunities that will support their personal and professional advancement.

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally, and promote themselves and their businesses.

