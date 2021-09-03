checkAd

Perry Pelos to Retire from Wells Fargo; Kyle Hranicky to Become CEO of Commercial Banking and Join the Company’s Operating Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 18:15  |  31   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Perry Pelos will retire from the company in April 2022 and that Kyle Hranicky, Head of Middle Market Banking, will succeed Perry as CEO of its Commercial Banking segment, effective immediately. Hranicky will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee. Pelos will transition to an advisory role until his retirement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005043/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Short
Basispreis 47,35€
Hebel 14,44
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 41,72€
Hebel 13,47
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Kyle Hranicky (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Kyle Hranicky (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Pelos plans to retire following a successful 35-year career with Wells Fargo. He has been in his current role since 2016 and first joined the company in 1987 as part of the Commercial Banking training program. He has held a number of roles within the company, including as Head of Wholesale Banking, as well as leadership roles across its Commercial Banking businesses, including Head of Middle Market Banking.

“On behalf of the entire management team, I thank Perry for his many years of service with the company and the contributions he’s made along the way. He is a terrific business leader and has been an important partner to me. He has been an especially strong voice on the Operating Committee, and his common-sense approach to business and willingness to deal with difficult issues will be missed,” said Scharf.

Pelos said: “It’s been a privilege spending my entire career with Wells Fargo, and I’m proud to have led the Commercial Banking team these last five years. We’ve done meaningful work – including seeing the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency terminate a 2015 Consent order related to Wells Fargo’s Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering compliance program.”

He continued: “We have a talented leadership team with a strong client focus, and Kyle has the vision and team support to build on our foundation for future success. This was the right time for my family and me to make this decision, and for the company to make a leadership change. The Commercial Banking team will be in great hands with Kyle.”

Hranicky is currently the Head of Middle Market Banking and a member of the Wells Fargo Management Committee. He has held a number of roles throughout his 26-year career at Wells Fargo. He was Head of the Corporate Banking group, led the Energy Group, and also was a manager in the Loan Syndications Group originating and structuring syndicated loans. Kyle started his career with Wells Fargo as an analyst in the Commercial Banking business.

“Wells Fargo’s Commercial Banking is a strong franchise today, and I’m honored to lead this market-leading team of bankers,” said Hranicky. “I believe we have a significant opportunity to grow and continue to improve the business, and I will work closely with Perry during this transition to ensure we focus on our key strategic priorities so we can stay nimble, adapt to ongoing market changes, and make sure our business is structured in the future to accomplish these objectives.”

Scharf said: “Kyle’s broad experience in Commercial Banking and his longstanding relationships with Wells Fargo clients and colleagues will serve him well as head of the business. He’s built a strong track record during his time at Wells Fargo, and I know he’ll bring both consistency and fresh perspective to the role.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at https://www.wellsfargo.com/ | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Perry Pelos to Retire from Wells Fargo; Kyle Hranicky to Become CEO of Commercial Banking and Join the Company’s Operating Committee Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Perry Pelos will retire from the company in April 2022 and that Kyle Hranicky, Head of Middle Market Banking, will succeed Perry as CEO of its Commercial Banking segment, effective immediately. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) Crosses the $1 Billion Asset Threshold
Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and ...
Wells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure ...
Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Founding in Color – a Docuseries About Black and Latino ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:59 UhrWells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Wells Fargo to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Verluste nach Rekordrally
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21Aktien New York: Moderate Verluste nach jüngsten Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21Kreise: Wells Fargo drohen wegen Scheinkontenskandal weitere Sanktionen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program Creates Pathways to Homeownership
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.215 Gründe, warum Warren Buffett für eine Weile keine Banken mehr kaufen könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.08.21Wells Fargo Helps Keep People Housed through Nearly $11 Million Grants to 19 Nonprofits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten