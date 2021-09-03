Frontier Airlines to Participate in Cowen 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

DENVER, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that Barry Biffle, president and CEO, Frontier Airlines, will participate in a Fireside Chat at Cowen’s 14th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Thursday, September 9 from 10:55-11:25 AM EDT.



A link to the live webcast of the panel discussion can be found on the investor relations section of Frontier Airlines’ website at https://ir.flyfrontier.com/news-and-events/events.