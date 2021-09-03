checkAd

Logiq’s AppLogiq Deploys New Radix AI-Powered Data Management Platform

Newly Released CreateApp 4.0 Introduces New Key Features for m-Commerce Merchants

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, announced that its AppLogiq mobile commerce division has launched Radix, a proprietary, internally developed data platform designed to consolidate all of the data generated by its mobile commerce business segments into a fast, easy-to-access centralized portal.

Radix’s advanced analytics and alternative scoring of unbanked individuals are designed to enhance AppLogiq’s business planning and new business development in emerging markets.

“Radix was created to provide us a secure, integrated and scalable data pipeline that delivers full visibility into commercial activities from across our different business units,” commented Matt Brent, AppLogiq’s chief strategy officer. “This important technical milestone enables us to gain deeper insights into the habits and needs of our unbanked and fintech end users in emerging markets. We expect the application of Radix’s advanced analytics and Artificial Intelligence to facilitate access to capital that would not otherwise be available."

AppLogiq CTO, Thet Twe Aung, added: “Our vision for Radix from the very start has been about speed of collection and analysis. We’ve been gathering an increasing amount of valuable data from disparate sources, so we needed to ensure that the platform was fast, dynamic, and provides an overall user experience like a native app. We also see the volume of high-quality data Radix will generate being highly valuable to potential partners and enterprise customers.”

CreateApp 4.0 Release
AppLogiq recently released v4.0 of CreateApp, which represents a significant update to this DIY mobile app maker platform, including feature updates and performance improvements.

The new release includes the most requested and anticipated features by mobile commerce merchants on the platform, such as a comprehensive inventory management system which enables users to easily manage multiple product variations and options. This new feature opens the door to managing all types of configurable products for online commerce businesses.

CreateApp’s food ordering module, GoLogiq, has been expanded to accommodate online catering merchants. Merchants can now easily offer both self-pickup and delivery options to their customers.

The LINE messaging service has also been integrated for Taiwanese users, and the Google Fonts library has been added to the app interface design system. Merchants can now choose among more than 1,000 font faces when customizing their business mobile app.

