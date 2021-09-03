CLEAN VISION CORPORATION TO HOLD SHAREHOLDER CALL; CEO Dan Bates to Lay Out Plans for Company Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it will host a shareholder call on …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that it will host a shareholder call on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Savings Time. This live video call will be on Zoom at: https://bit.ly/3DNpoB5 and is open to all shareholders.

Mr. Bates will lay out the plans that the company has for its future growth and expansion, its state of completion of its audit and plans for uplisting. He will also explain and define the company's rollout of its Plastic Conversion Network (PCN), which it has recently filed a patent on, and the progress being made to deploy the technology.

The company encourages all current and prospective shareholders to join the call to learn more about Clean Vision Corporation. Time permitting, Mr. Bates will accept questions from shareholders.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision is a public company that acquires, manages, and operates a portfolio of synergistic companies in the clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: http://www.cleanvisioncorp.com/.

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers "best in class" full solution's provider sourcing and deployment of the latest technologies for waste-to-energy recycling, securing feedstock and off-take agreements.

The Company expects to develop socially impactful programs, improving quality of life, and conforming to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Clean-Seas is driven by the 3P's, People, Planet and Profit. For more information, visit: http://www.clean-seas.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

