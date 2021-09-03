checkAd

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Jefo production plant

This investment will increase production to meet growing international demand

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jefo, a world leader in animal health and nutrition that offers alternatives to antibiotics to chickens, pigs, cows, cattle and aquaculture, held today a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its new production plant. By investing 42.5 million Canadian dollars in this plant, Jefo will increase its current production by up to 400% to meet the growing demand of domestic and international markets.

Logo: Jefo Nutrition Inc.

"More than ever, the world understands the importance of sanitary issues to improve animal health and, consequently, human health. Since our foundation, we have focused on solutions aimed at reducing antibiotic resistance by offering alternative nutritional options to livestock producers. We know that consumers pay more and more attention to what they up on their plates and we have ambitious goals for Jefo to meet this growing demand. We expect to double our sales of specialty products in the next three years," said Jean Fontaine, President of the Jefo Group. "Our Precision Intestinal Nutrition concept is a revolutionary approach focused on microbiota and gut harmony and we are conducting many promising trials on this. We surround ourselves with world-class researchers to put our ideas to the test and design the next era of precision nutrition," he adds. 

The new state-of-the-art 180,000-square-foot plant will feature two production lines in the first phase with a potential expansion to six lines in the near future. The current plant will remain in operation, therefore maximizing production stability and security.

"Fighting antibiotic resistance is essential to meet our vision of having a healthier circle of life on a more sustainable planet. Regulations on the quality of animal protein are changing in our favour and this new plant will allow us to offer our solutions to a greater number of producers. We are present in more than 80 countries, but we continue to develop new markets and innovative solutions," confirms Jean François Fontaine, Vice President of the Jefo Group. "Our international team continues to grow, for example in the Middle East where we have recently signed with new distributors, and we expect a significant increase in current markets."

Founded in 1982, Jefo offers natural, unmedicated solutions and nutrients for animal feed and owns the patent of the Jefo Matrix Technology, a microencapsulation that delivers active ingredients directly into the intestines for optimal absorption. These solutions, which take into consideration the intestinal physiology of each species, improve the performance and health of animals, for a sustainable, safe and economical production of animal protein. 

For more information, please visit www.jefo.com

Justin Viens architecture inc. – 2021

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608308/Jefo_Nutrition_Inc__Groundbreaking_ceremony_for_the_new_Jefo_pro.jpg 
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1608307/Jefo_Nutrition_Inc__Groundbreaking_ceremony_for_the_new_Jefo_pro.jpg  




