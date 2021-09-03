checkAd

Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 18:21  |  21   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
3 September 2021
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 September 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist
Shares 		Average
issue price
per share 		  Healthcare
Shares 		Average
issue price
per share
3 September 2021 438,843 68.63p   166,478 83.10p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

 

Shares
in issue 		Voting
rights
per share

Voting
rights
DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 48,107,209 860 41,372,199,740
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,710,375 1,146 22,588,089,750
Total Voting Rights     69,982,541,794




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Issue of Equity Downing FOUR VCT plcLEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR953 September 2021Issue of Equity The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 September 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Gentex stellt neueste Automobiltechnologie auf der IAA Mobility vor
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
REE Automotive to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences
AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva to Participate in Goldman Sachs Eleventh Annual Biotech Symposium
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...