Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 3 September 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Date Generalist

Shares Average

issue price

per share Healthcare

Shares Average

issue price

per share 3 September 2021 438,843 68.63p 166,478 83.10p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 10 September 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: