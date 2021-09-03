checkAd

Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares  
               
03 September 2021  
Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 September 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation.  
               
Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:  
               
Date of purchase Number of “B” shares purchased Highest price paid (GBP) Lowest price paid (GBP) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP) Venue    
03/09/2021 1,050,000 14.566 14.308 14.456 LSE    
03/09/2021 90,000 14.566 14.324 14.459 Chi-X (CXE)    
03/09/2021 60,000 14.556 14.322 14.458 BATS (BXE)    
These share purchases form part of the Company's share buy-back arrangement previously announced on 29 July 2021.

In respect of this arrangement, Exane BNP Paribas will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from 29 July 2021 up to and including 29 December 2021.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes (“EU MAR”) and EU MAR as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time (“UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (“EU MAR Delegation Regulation”) and EU MAR Delegated Regulation as “onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (on 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.

In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Exane BNP Paribas on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back arrangement is detailed below.

Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4355

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

  		 
 

