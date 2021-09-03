Zamansky LLC Investigates Individual FINRA Claims for Oppenheimer Brokerage Customers Who Invested in the Alleged Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi Scheme

On August 25, 2012, the Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Horizon Private Equity III and its founder John Wood, previously a financial advisor employed by Oppenheimer, alleging that they engaged in a Ponzi scheme involving $110 million raised from 400 investors. The SEC alleged that John Wood orchestrated a fraud by raising money from mostly elderly retirees, claiming that they would receive a fixed rate of return and return of principal. Unfortunately, the SEC alleges that Horizon never made a legitimate investment and that the money raised was used to pay earlier investors, until the fund ran out of money.

Zamansky LLC announces that it is investigating Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (OPY) on behalf of brokerage customers who were investors in the alleged Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi scheme. The law firm is investigating individual FINRA claims for Oppenheimer customers to recover losses suffered as the result of a failure to supervise, aiding and abetting, “selling away” and other wrongful acts.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, Oppenheimer brokerage customers may have individual FINRA claims for losses suffered in the Horizon Ponzi scheme. As a broker-dealer, Oppenheimer was responsible for supervising John Wood while he previously worked there to prevent his “selling away” of unauthorized investments. Oppenheimer brokerage customers may have claims for failure to supervise, aiding and abetting, “selling away” and other wrongful conduct, Zamansky states.

