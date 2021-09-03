checkAd

Helbiz to Participate in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 18:40  |  17   |   |   

Helbiz, Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced its participation in the 6th Annual Colliers Securities Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the conference. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Colliers Securities.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 45 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Disclaimer

