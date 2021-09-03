checkAd

Lakestar SPAC I SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.09.2021 / 19:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
         
1.   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Winners & Co. GmbH
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 PCA with Stefan Winners (member of the management board)
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 Lakestar SPAC I SE
b) LEI5 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
