Regulatory News: TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE): Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights exercisable at Shareholders' meetings August 31, 2021 2,640,429,329 2,806,116,889 A total number of 2,806,290,554 voting rights …



