TotalEnergies SE  Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

Date

Total number of shares

Number of voting rights exercisable at

Shareholders' meetings

August 31, 2021

2,640,429,329

2,806,116,889

A total number of 2,806,290,554 voting rights are attached to the 2,640,429,329 underlying TotalEnergies shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

  • 173,665 voting rights attached to the 173,665 TotalEnergies shares held by TotalEnergies SE that cannot be exercised pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

