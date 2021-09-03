checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Parkersburg, WV, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  September 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized highlights sleep apnea research recommendations which improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ).

Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you or your loved ones snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea.

American Sleep Association website provides a wealth of information about the relationship between Sleep Apnea and Indoor Air Quality.

If you're having trouble sleeping, you may check out your bed's mattress or linens, or you might pay attention to the amount of light or noise in your sleep environment. But chances are you haven't given much thought to the indoor air quality in your bedroom. However, breaking new studies show that a link exists between sleep apnea and indoor air quality.

Scientists have long speculated about a possible connection between sleep apnea and air quality in general, with studies over the last decade starting to explore the issue. Air pollution, both outdoor and indoor, has been proven to have a negative effect on the overall health of all age groups. Studies now indicate that pollution affects sleep negatively as well.

Sleep Apnea and Air Pollution

Scientific research beginning in the early 2010s began to establish a verifiable connection between air pollution in general and sleep-disordered breathing, including sleep apnea. As many as 17% of adults in the United States experience breathing disturbances during sleep. The most well-known of these is sleep apnea. People with sleep apnea stop breathing briefly while sleeping, with episodes occurring many times each night and causing extreme sleep disturbance.

The groundbreaking 2010 study showed that air pollution resulted in low blood oxygen levels, reduced sleep quality, and an increased risk of sleep apnea and other breathing-related sleep disorders. Related studies have shown that increased levels of pollution increase the risks of shallow breathing or breathing stoppages during sleep.

The presence of as little as a 5-microgram increase in particulate matter, which irritates the lining of the nose, mouth, and throat, can result in a 60% greater risk of sleep apnea. The study showed this increase in sleep apnea and sleep disruption regardless of ethnicity, income level, neighborhood, and other physical conditions, such as hypertension and diabetes.

