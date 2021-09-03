ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This Year With Gross Margin That Beats Competition

Dr. Torno appeared live earlier this week on EmergingGrowth.com, a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets. Dr. Torno appeared at the 15 th Emerging Growth Conference.

Dallas, TX , Sept. 03, 2021 Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") today invites shareholders and interested investors to view a presentation and interview with CEO Dr. Randell Torno talking about the history and future of the company's Electric Vehicle Ecosystem featuring its leading Electric Motorcycle Business focused on replacing combustion engine motorcycle taxi's in developing economic markets with electric motorcycles.

Dr. Torno’s presentation and interview can be viewed in its entirety at the following link:

https://youtu.be/9QIDvrWP00I

ALYI is building an entire EV Ecosystem that addresses the entire EV adoption environment from the perpetual design of best in class vehicles to the perpetual design of the myriad of mechanical and digital systems that go into a best in class vehicle; from the charging and maintenance infrastructure that goes into supporting consumer and commercial vehicles, to the EV value proposition itself that drives consumers and businesses to transition from combustion engines to electric powered vehicles.

ALYI has seeded an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is heavily weighted on delivering a Rideshare solution in Africa to replace existing combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself as it evolves into a Rideshare business model.

Not only does participation in the taxi market provide more resiliency for ALYI’s electric motorcycle business, but it also provides the potential for higher profit margins than typical EV businesses are designed to generate.