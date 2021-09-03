checkAd

SOCIAL LIFE NETWORK ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.

The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Ken Tapp, Chairman & CEO of Social Life Network, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Event:  H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date:  September 13-15, 2021

Time:  Presentation available on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (ET)

Location:  Virtual Conference

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that, through individual licensing agreements, provides tech start-ups with seed technology development, legal and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network user-ship. Our seed technology is an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered social network and Ecommerce platform that uses blockchain technology to increase user activity, speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI. Since the launch of the company in January of 2013, the Company has launched niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing, and camping. The Company operates in part, like a publicly traded tech incubator, and retains ownership in each licensee through stock and options ownership when they reach a contracted user ship growth, outlined in their licensing contracts. This allows the Company to minimize its expenses and exposure to failed start-ups licensees that use its platform.

