Virtual Medical International Expands Its Board Of Directors, Welcoming Experts In Functional And Clinical Medicine, Accounting, Financial Markets And Securities Law

Virtual Medical International operates in the business of medical-grade CBD oil production and distribution and is in the process of finalizing agreements to complete acquisitions in this sector. These acquisitions will include CBD-related products and farming operations related to the harvesting and processing of such products.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTC:QEBR), a wellness company in the hemp-derived CBD sector, today announced four new appointees to its Board Of Directors.

Anthony Moore, the Company's Chairman of the Board, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Kenneth, Aubrey, Chene, and Daniel to our Board of Directors. Together, they bring decades of experience in areas critical to an emerging public company in the health and wellness sector; clinical and functional medicine, corporate finance, and securities law."

Larson Elmore, CEO and Director of the Company, went on to say, "I am eager to begin working with this team. We are all committed to establishing VMI as a trusted leader in the wellness sector, and I know their insight will be invaluable as we prepare to execute our business plan."

Kenneth Denos, Director and General Counsel

Mr. Denos is an expert in securities law and investment advisory. As Chairman of Acadia Law Group, he oversees the operations of a consumer and corporate finance law firm with more than 6,000 clients around the world; is a founder and principal of Outsize Capital Ltd., an international corporate finance advisory firm based in London; and currently serving as Director of Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

He has worked in the private equity and advisory industry for his entire career and has served as a principal and/or advisor to private and public companies and funds in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. Mr. Denos earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Finance and Political Science, as well as an MBA and a JD from the University of Utah.

Dr. Aubery Oliver, Director

Dr. Oliver is a Functional Medicine Physician, treating patients and lecturing on preventive, regenerative, complementary, and alternative health. He has been a strong advocate for youth empowerment throughout his 30+ year career and has developed many programs that support vulnerable and disenfranchised children. He practices bioenergetics therapy which helps many find alternatives to surgery and pharmaceutical therapy, and can reverse a variety of disorders.