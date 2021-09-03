Creek Road Miners, Inc. Announces Ticker Symbol Change to CRKR

Creek Road is pleased to announce that the shares of Creek Road Miners are expected to begin trading under the new symbol (CRKR) effective September 3, 2021.

Supporting its commitment to cryptocurrency mining, Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:WIZD) previously announced that the Company was changing its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB:CRKR) (“Creek Road,” or “Company”) and applying to change its stock symbol to reflect the name change.

Mr. Scott Kaufman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Creek Road Miners commented, “We are excited to announce a rebranding of the Company that reflects the transformation that has taken place over the past few months.” Mr. Kaufman also stated, “We want our company name and symbol to embody the Company’s commitment to the growth of its cryptocurrency mining operations.”

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on OTC Markets.

Please visit the company’s website CreekRoadMiners.com for more information and updates.

About Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCQB: CRKR)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (www.creekroadminers.com) will develop, own, and operate ESG-focused mobile bitcoin mining facilities in strategic locations around the United States by harnessing energy that is otherwise dissipated during traditional oil production.

Wizard World Vault (www.wizardworld.com) features some of the most popular pop culture memorabilia, along with items from featured artists and exhibitors in the memorabilia world. Fans can interact with Wizard World on www.wizardworld.com in addition to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media services.

Jevo (www.getjevo.com) is one of the world’s first fully automated gelatin shot makers. We are expecting to expand Jevo’s applications and are moving toward a distributor-based model. We intend to explore potential verticals, targeting the spa and fitness, medical, senior living, and educational sectors, among others, as Jevo’s patented gelatin delivery system has the potential to play in sectors far beyond the hospitality industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

