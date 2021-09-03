checkAd

CORRECTION: Voicemod is Bringing Voice Avatars and Real-Time Engagement to the Metaverse - Official Partner Extension Unveiled in Agora's New Marketplace Offering

VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Voicemod, the world leader in augmented voice and interactive audio, today announced that it is a launch partner in the new Agora.io Extensions Marketplace. Agora.io (NASDAQ:API), a leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, introduces dozens of engagement solutions to its thousands of active developers via the digital storefront. The Voicemod SDK makes available the first set of six unique voice skins that can be used in real-time, creating opportunities for dynamic social interactions in communications-based applications and video games.

Through Agora's comprehensive Extensions Marketplace, thousands of programmers and engineers can utilize and implement industry-leading voice technology via Voicemod's SDK. Now, Voicemod can be utilized alongside other real-time engagement solutions as "building blocks" to curate dynamic real-time engagement experiences. From audio and video calls, dating apps, and virtual classes to streaming platforms and online video game integrations, Voicemod's SDK makes it fast and simple to amplify online interactions through personalized audio avatars.

"At Voicemod we're looking to build the future of social audio communication by making incredibly powerful yet easy-to-use voice and audio augmentation available to everyone," said Voicemod CEO and Co-Founder Jaime Bosch. "As we move towards the metaverse, we want to enable users to shape how they sound and to create, use, and own their own voice avatars and sonic identities. This Agora partnership is an important stride toward that goal, as it puts our technology into the hands of developers across the world. We couldn't be happier to be working with a partner who, like us, believes in the future of real-time engagement!"

"We are thrilled to have Voicemod as a launch partner in the Agora Marketplace," said Tony Zhao, Founder and CEO, Agora. "As a leading provider for real-time voice augmentation, they are a perfect fit for our developers who are looking to deepen the engagement of their users. Today, it's more important than ever for people to make authentic connections, and much of those interactions are happening digitally. With Voicemod, we are happy to have a partner who is pioneering the future of how individuals can choose to be perceived in real-time."

