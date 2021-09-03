checkAd

Exclusive Networks Files Its Registration Document (document d’enregistrement) With the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the First Step in Its Contemplated Initial Public Offering

Exclusive Networks S.A. (“Exclusive Networks” or the "Company") announces today the filing of its registration document (document d’enregistrement) with the AMF under the number I. 21-044.

The filing of the registration document is the first step in Exclusive Networks’ contemplated initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, subject to market conditions and the approval by the AMF of the prospectus for the offering.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Jesper Trolle, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Exclusive Networks is a global cyber security specialist, with a strong track record of profitable growth. Our proposed IPO on Euronext is a natural next step for us, and recognises three vital pillars of our success – our people, partners, and growth strategy. First, without the know-how and talent of our people, our growth would simply not be possible. Second, we have built our success on strong, enduring relationships within the complex cyber ecosystem, with vendors and channel partners. Exclusive Networks is the partner of choice for more than 240 leading vendors. Exclusive Networks supports the growth and expansion plans of vendors, offering local support to enable them to reach more than 18,000 resellers around the world. Third, we have a clear strategy in place to continue to deliver growth, and an IPO will support our mission to help drive the transition to a totally trusted digital world.

In the last 18 years we have made the journey from a small private company to a global cybersecurity specialist, with a 36% gross sales CAGR since 2013. Cybersecurity is a highly attractive market, estimated to be worth €58bn in 2020 and growing at a 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The cyber ecosystem is getting more and more complex, the channel selling cyber products is fragmented, and technology is evolving very quickly to combat the growing sophistication in threats and cyber attacks. This creates demand for a cyber specialist like Exclusive Networks in the long-term, and we look forward to bringing even greater value to our vendors and partners, by executing on our mission to drive the transition to a totally trusted digital future.”

