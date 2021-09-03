Albertsons Companies Donates $500,000 to Communities Impacted by Natural Disasters

“Hurricane Ida and the California wildfires have impacted our associates, customers and communities. We’re thankful we are able to assist local hunger relief organizations as they provide much-needed relief to those affected by these disasters,” said Vivek Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer. “I also want to thank our store and distribution associates who are working tirelessly to serve our neighbors in these communities during this challenging time.”

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced today it will donate $500,000 to help provide food to those impacted by Hurricane Ida and the California wildfires. The donation will support local food banks and other hunger relief organizations in providing approximately 2 million meals to affected communities.

The company is donating $250,000 to Hurricane Ida response efforts and $250,000 to aid in Northern California wildfire disaster relief with the goal of providing meals to those impacted by the disasters.

In addition to offering community support, Albertsons Companies is committed to assisting associates who have been personally impacted. Associates can contribute to the company’s “We Care” fund to help coworkers in need and apply for financial assistance grants.

“Many of the impacted communities already had high rates of food insecurity,” said Luis Guardia, President of the Food Research and Action Center (FRAC). “Being displaced by fires or weather issues only intensifies these issues. It’s wonderful to have good corporate neighbors like Albertsons Companies who care about the communities they serve.”

These contributions are part of Albertsons Companies long-standing commitment to supporting hunger relief. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through its Nourishing Neighbors Program, to help provide food and nutrition to those in need.

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood.

