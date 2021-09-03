EastWest Bioscience Adds Self-Storage to its Penticton Facility

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or "Company") (TSXV:EAST), reports that it is adding self-storage to its already diverse revenue streams through a new subsidiary, 1290185 B.C. LTD, ("185"), which …

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest" or "Company") (TSXV:EAST), reports that it is adding self-storage to its already diverse revenue streams through a new subsidiary, 1290185 B.C. LTD, ("185"), which is an early stage company intending to build high-quality self-storage facilities across Western Canada. EastWest recognizes that its Penticton facility is currently grossly under utilized and believes that, due to increasing demand in the BC interior, self-storage will be an efficient use for the facility. Further, the Company recognizes that it does not have the in-house expertise to operate a self-storage facility and it is therefore obtaining the required resources to carry out its plan to monetize its existing facility. EastWest will provide further details as the self-storage facility is completed, anticipated for Q4 2021.