checkAd

Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Second and Final Distribution of Approximately $2.096 Million to its Stockholders of Record as of September 13, 2021, Payable September 17, 2021 at the Rate of $0.1185 Per Share

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 22:00  |  37   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will make a second and final distribution of approximately $2.096 million to its stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will make a second and final distribution of approximately $2.096 million to its stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, payable September 17, 2021, at the rate of $0.1185 per share of its outstanding common stock, $.001 par value.

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2021, the Company, on August 31, 2021, filed a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") seeking the Delaware Court's approval to make a second and final distribution to the Company's stockholders (the "Second and Final Distribution"). On September 2, 2021, the Delaware Court granted the Company's motion.

Following the Delaware Court's approval of the Company's request for a Second and Final Distribution, on September 3, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors considered and approved a final distribution to the Company's stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, of approximately US$2.096 million, calculated at the rate of US$0.1185 per share of the Company's outstanding common stock, $.001 par value ("Common Stock"), payable on September 17, 2021 (the "Payable Date"), and payable in US dollars. Canadian stockholders of the Company will be paid in Canadian dollars converted at the prevailing exchange rate determined by the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company.

Because this is the Company's final distribution, immediately following the transfer of the full amount of the Second and Final Distribution to the Company's Transfer Agent, the Company will have no remaining assets. At the conclusion of its winding up and liquidation, the Company intends to terminate the registration of its Common Stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission and thereafter file with the Delaware Court a motion to terminate the Company's existence.

The Company believes the Second and Final Distribution announced today will, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, be considered a liquidating distribution and be treated as a return of capital made pursuant to the Company's winding up and liquidation. As such, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, U.S. holders of our common stock generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount of cash distributed to the U.S. holder and its adjusted tax basis in the Company's common stock. Because this is the Company's Final Distribution, any gain or loss generally will be recognized in the stockholder's current tax year.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Second and Final Distribution of Approximately $2.096 Million to its Stockholders of Record as of September 13, 2021, Payable September 17, 2021 at the Rate of $0.1185 Per Share FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will make a second and final distribution of approximately $2.096 million to its stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Sativa Wellness Group Announces Response to the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers Rule 19.6(C) ...
Fusion Fuel Green to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule
Cinedigm Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Africa Data Centres Reveals Continent's Largest-ever Data Centre Expansion Plan
Silver X Intersects 7,232.83 g/t AgEq over 0.95 Metres Within 130-Metre-Long Ore Shoot During ...
Jaguar Health Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...