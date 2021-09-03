Swisher Hygiene Inc. Announces Second and Final Distribution of Approximately $2.096 Million to its Stockholders of Record as of September 13, 2021, Payable September 17, 2021 at the Rate of $0.1185 Per Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will make a second and final distribution of approximately $2.096 million to its stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, …

As previously reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 31, 2021, the Company, on August 31, 2021, filed a motion with the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Delaware Court") seeking the Delaware Court's approval to make a second and final distribution to the Company's stockholders (the "Second and Final Distribution"). On September 2, 2021, the Delaware Court granted the Company's motion.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Swisher Hygiene Inc. (the "Company") today announced that it will make a second and final distribution of approximately $2.096 million to its stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, payable September 17, 2021, at the rate of $0.1185 per share of its outstanding common stock, $.001 par value.

Following the Delaware Court's approval of the Company's request for a Second and Final Distribution, on September 3, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors considered and approved a final distribution to the Company's stockholders of record as of September 13, 2021, of approximately US$2.096 million, calculated at the rate of US$0.1185 per share of the Company's outstanding common stock, $.001 par value ("Common Stock"), payable on September 17, 2021 (the "Payable Date"), and payable in US dollars. Canadian stockholders of the Company will be paid in Canadian dollars converted at the prevailing exchange rate determined by the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company.

Because this is the Company's final distribution, immediately following the transfer of the full amount of the Second and Final Distribution to the Company's Transfer Agent, the Company will have no remaining assets. At the conclusion of its winding up and liquidation, the Company intends to terminate the registration of its Common Stock with the Securities and Exchange Commission and thereafter file with the Delaware Court a motion to terminate the Company's existence.

The Company believes the Second and Final Distribution announced today will, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, be considered a liquidating distribution and be treated as a return of capital made pursuant to the Company's winding up and liquidation. As such, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, U.S. holders of our common stock generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount of cash distributed to the U.S. holder and its adjusted tax basis in the Company's common stock. Because this is the Company's Final Distribution, any gain or loss generally will be recognized in the stockholder's current tax year.