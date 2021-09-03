checkAd

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 22:01  |  12   |   |   

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of an aggregate of 74,055 restricted stock units of Atara’s common stock to 16 newly hired employees and stock options to purchase an aggregate of 59,869 shares of Atara’s common stock to five such newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Atara’s Board of Directors and granted under the Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan, with a grant date of September 1, 2021, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Atara, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The restricted stock units vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first quarterly vesting date after the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in 12 approximately equal quarterly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options vest over four years, with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date for such employee and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments over the following three years, subject to the employee being continuously employed by Atara as of such vesting dates. The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $15.69 per share, equal to the per share closing price of Atara’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on September 1, 2021.

Atara is providing this information in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers and autoimmune disease. With our lead program in Phase 3 clinical development, Atara is the most advanced allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and intends to rapidly deliver off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need. Our platform leverages the unique biology of EBV T cells and has the capability to treat a wide range of EBV-associated diseases, or other serious diseases through incorporation of engineered CARs (chimeric antigen receptors) or TCRs (T-cell receptors). Atara is applying this one platform to create a robust pipeline including: tab-cel (tabelecleucel) in Phase 3 development for Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD); ATA188, a T-cell immunotherapy targeting EBV antigens as a potential treatment for multiple sclerosis; and multiple next-generation chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapies for both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Improving patients’ lives is our mission and we will never stop working to bring transformative therapies to those in need. Atara is headquartered in South San Francisco and our leading-edge research, development and manufacturing facility is based in Thousand Oaks, California. For additional information about the company, please visit atarabio.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Atara Biotherapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4) Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a pioneer in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today reported the grant of an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief ...
Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Cultivate, Strengthens Position in Massachusetts
Wells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in a Panel Discussion at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Atara Biotherapeutics Appoints Cell Therapy and Oncology Commercialization Veteran Ameet Mallik to the Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten