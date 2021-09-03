checkAd

Moderna Announces Submission of Data to European Medicines Agency for its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced it has submitted for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the evaluation of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) at the 50 µg dose level.

“We are pleased to submit for a conditional marketing approval with the EMA for our booster candidate at the 50 µg dose level. The amended Phase 2 study and additional analyses shows that a 50 µg booster dose of our COVID-19 vaccine induces robust antibody responses against the Delta variant,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We remain committed to staying ahead of the virus and following the evolving epidemiology of SARS-CoV-2.”

The Phase 2 study of mRNA-1273 was amended to offer a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level to interested participants 6 months following their second dose (n=344). Neutralizing antibody titers had waned significantly prior to boosting at approximately 6 months. A booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level boosted neutralizing titers significantly above the Phase 3 benchmark. After a third dose, a similar level of neutralizing titers was achieved across age groups, notably in older adults (ages 65 and above). The safety profile following dose 3 was similar to that observed previously for dose 2 of mRNA-1273. These data will be submitted to a peer-reviewed publication.

An additional analysis showed that a booster dose of mRNA-1273 at the 50 µg dose level induced robust antibody responses and significantly increased geometric mean titers (GMT) for all variants of concern including Beta (B.1.351) by 32- fold, Gamma (P.1) by 43.6-fold and Delta (B.1.617.2) by 42.3-fold.

About Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna)

COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein. On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older. Moderna has received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Disclaimer

