Zalando to join DAX 03.09.2021 / 22:08

BERLIN, SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 // Zalando SE will join the DAX (Deutsche Aktienindex) effective September 20, 2021. This decision was announced tonight by Qontigo's global index provider STOXX Ltd. The DAX is the leading German stock market index and covers the largest listed companies in Germany. Zalando will join Germany's benchmark blue chip index 13 years after foundation, having been included in the MDAX since 2015.

Zalando co-founder and co-CEO Robert Gentz says: "We are proud to see what the Zalando team has built over the past decade. Growing a startup selling flip flops out of a basement into a pan-European platform that serves about 45 million customers. Yet the larger opportunity still lies ahead of us."

"Our success is deeply rooted in our Zalando culture that is based on trust, transparency and entrepreneurship," says co-founder and co-CEO David Schneider. "A strong customer focus and close partnerships are key ingredients for our success. We continuously test and scale fresh ideas to unlock the collective potential of the fashion industry."

Founded in 2008 in Berlin, Zalando has consistently delivered strong and profitable growth at scale since IPO and quadrupled its business from 2014 to 2020. Today, Zalando is a leading fashion retailer and services platform, connecting about 45 million active customers to more than 4,500 brands and partners. Zalando applies a platform strategy to achieve growth and to drive forward digitization in the industry. Its focus on the fashion and lifestyle industry enables unique experiences for customers and specific service solutions for brand partners.

Zalando will maintain its focus on growth, aiming to grow Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to more than EUR 30 billion by 2025. The company further aspires to serve more than 10% of the total EUR 450 billion European fashion market in the long-term. To this end, Zalando will continue to invest into customer experience, platform services and infrastructure.