Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2021 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 15, 2021 at approximately 7:30 AM ET. Tim Spence, president, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.