Amundi US Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds
Amundi US today announced the declaration of dividends for five Pioneer closed-end funds for September 2021.
Ex-Date: September 15, 2021
Record Date: September 16, 2021
Payable: September 30, 2021
|
Ticker
|
Taxable Funds
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Change From
Previous Month
|
HNW
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.1100
|
-
|
PHD
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0575
|
-
|
PHT
|
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0725
|
-
|
Ticker
|
Tax-Exempt Funds
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Change From
Previous Month
|
MAV
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0400
|
-
|
MHI
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$0.0375
|
-
|
|
Market
|
Market Price
Distribution Rate
|
NAV
|
NAV
Distribution Rate
|
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$15.63
|
8.45%
|
$15.80
|
8.35%
|
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc.
|
$11.33
|
6.09%
|
$11.71
|
5.89%
|
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc.
|
$10.74
|
