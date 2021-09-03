checkAd

Asana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that Asana’s chief financial officer, Tim Wan, will present at the following investor events:

  • Wolfe Research Inaugural TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET
  • Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Jefferies Virtual Software Conference, Wednesday on September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be available on Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Asana uses its investors.asana.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

