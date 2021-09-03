Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at two upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in September 2021.

Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Friday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET (5:00 PM – 5:45 PM CET)

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference Date/Time: September 13-15, 2021; Presentation available on demand from Sept. 13, 7:00 AM ET (1:00 PM CET)

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE CONTACT: Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com Tel: +1 781 420 2361 Shai Biran, Ph.D., Associate Dir. IR & Comms shai.biran@molecularpartners.com Tel: +1 978 254 6286 Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com Tel: +41 79 407 9952