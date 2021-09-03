checkAd

Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at two upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in September 2021.

Conference Presentation Details:

  • Event: Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
  • Date/Time: Friday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM ET (5:00 PM – 5:45 PM CET)
  • Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
  • Date/Time: September 13-15, 2021; Presentation available on demand from Sept. 13, 7:00 AM ET (1:00 PM CET)

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. 
www.molecularpartners.com; Follow the Company on Twitter at @MolecularPrtnrs. 

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER DETAILS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Seth Lewis, SVP IR, Comms, & Strategy
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D., Associate Dir. IR & Comms
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952




