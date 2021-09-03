Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) to New VP, Corporate Controller / Chief Accounting Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced that the company approved the grant of equity awards to its newly appointed VP, Corporate Controller / Chief Accounting Officer, Jim Chopas, with a grant date of August 30, 2021, as equity inducement awards outside of the company's 2017 Stock Incentive Plan (but under the terms of the 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan) and material to Mr. Chopas entering into employment with the company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



Mr. Chopas received options to purchase 21,750 shares of Apellis common stock and 7,600 restricted stock units (RSUs). The options have an exercise price of $65.41, which is equal to the closing price of Apellis common stock on August 30, 2021, the grant date of the options. One-fourth of the shares underlying the options will vest on the one year anniversary of the grant date and thereafter 1/48th of the shares underlying the options will vest monthly, such that the shares underlying the options will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to Mr. Chopas’ continued employment with Apellis on such vesting dates. Each RSU will vest as to 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award on the first anniversary of the grant date and as to an additional 25% of the shares underlying the RSU award annually thereafter, subject to Mr. Chopas’ continued employment on each vesting date.