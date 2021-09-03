Pliant Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Present Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2a PET Trial of PLN-74809 in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the Company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to discuss interim clinical data from an ongoing Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging trial of PLN-74809 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7th to discuss this update. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1340 (domestic) or (914) 800-3902 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 6186023. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.