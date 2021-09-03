checkAd

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Present Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2a PET Trial of PLN-74809 in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 22:10  |  43   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the Company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to discuss interim clinical data from an ongoing Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging trial of PLN-74809 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7th to discuss this update. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1340 (domestic) or (914) 800-3902 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 6186023. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic and related diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting for Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to its development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and YouTube.

Investor and Media Contact:
Christopher Keenan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.
ir@pliantrx.com 

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pliant Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Present Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2a PET Trial of PLN-74809 in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...