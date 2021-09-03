Jaguar Health, Inc. Announces 1-for-3 Reverse Stock Split

Reverse split approved by majority of common stock shareholders at December 2020 special meeting of stockholdersShares of Jaguar common stock to begin trading on split-adjusted basis on September 8, 2021SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding voting common stock ("Common Stock"), at an exchange ratio of 1-for-3, on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). The Company's Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on the Effective Date and will remain listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JAGX". The new CUSIP number for the Company's Common Stock following the reverse stock split is 47010C607.

The effectuation of the reverse stock split follows the approval of a proposal submitted to Jaguar stockholders at a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting"). This proposal, which was approved by the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the shares of Jaguar Common Stock issued and outstanding as of the record date for the Special Meeting, is described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to the Special Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 6, 2020. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is also available on the Company's corporate website.

"We are grateful to our shareholders for voting to approve the proposal for a reverse stock split, and - in support of our strategy of focusing on long-term investors - we have decided to implement a reverse stock split at this time to get Jaguar's quoted stock price more in line with typical institutional investing requirements," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every three (3) shares of the Company's Common Stock immediately prior to the Effective Date shall automatically be reclassified into one (1) share of Common Stock, without any change in the par value per share, and this change will be reflected on Nasdaq's website and other stock quote platforms. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Stockholders who otherwise would be entitled to receive a fractional share in connection with the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment in lieu thereof.