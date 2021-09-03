FTS International, Inc. to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) announced today that its management will be presenting at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference to be held virtually from September 8-10, 2021.

Michael Doss, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time (9:20 a.m. Central Time). An accompanying slide presentation will be available on September 8, 2021 in the Investor Relations section of FTS International Inc.’s website at www.FTSI.com.