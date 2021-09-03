AnPac Bio Increases Ownership Percentage of its Subsidiary AnPai Healthcare from 20% to 60%

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China, today announced that its subsidiary, Anpac Bio-Medical Science (Lishui) Co., Ltd. has increased its holding in one of its subsidiaries AnPai (Shanghai) Healthcare Management Consultant Co., Ltd. (AnPai) with approvals by its audit committee and board of directors. The company has carried out rigorous due diligence including financial and legal audits, as well as appraisals by a qualified appraiser. The company completed the share structure registration amendment with the local Administration Management Bureau in late August 2021.



AnPai was founded in 2016, and historically served mainly as a distributor of Anpac Bio’s cancer test products. AnPai has a track record of solid performance in last three years and has a diversity of customers and has consistently grown its revenues. Its potential customer channels and strong sales capability will help Anpac Bio with future access to a wider range of customers.