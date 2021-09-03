AnPac Bio Increases Ownership Percentage of its Subsidiary AnPai Healthcare from 20% to 60%
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United
States and China, today announced that its subsidiary, Anpac Bio-Medical Science (Lishui) Co., Ltd. has increased its holding in one of its subsidiaries AnPai (Shanghai) Healthcare Management
Consultant Co., Ltd. (AnPai) with approvals by its audit committee and board of directors. The company has carried out rigorous due diligence including financial and legal audits, as well as
appraisals by a qualified appraiser. The company completed the share structure registration amendment with the local Administration Management Bureau in late August 2021.
AnPai was founded in 2016, and historically served mainly as a distributor of Anpac Bio’s cancer test products. AnPai has a track record of solid performance in last three years and has a diversity of customers and has consistently grown its revenues. Its potential customer channels and strong sales capability will help Anpac Bio with future access to a wider range of customers.
Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “AnPac Bio is excited to have completed this important step. We are able to successfully incorporate with AnPai’s wide diversity customers and high revenue growth through this transaction. In the future, we will achieve faster and greater progress and development in the diversity of customers and the professionalism of our services as well as projected sustainable revenue growth through our greater share ownership. We hope that customers will benefit from Anpac Bio’s CDA technology.”
About AnPac Bio
AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With one CLIA- and CAP-registered clinical laboratory in the United States and two certified clinical laboratories in China, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), biochemical, immunological and genomics tests. According to a Frost & Sullivan’s report issued in 2020, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection in 2019. The Company has a significant cancer screening and detection database consisting of approximately 43,900 clinical samples as of March 31, 2021. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.
