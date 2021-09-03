checkAd

AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 21, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 22:15  |  23   |   |   

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), the nation’s leading auto parts retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, will release results for its fourth quarter ended Saturday, August 28, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (877) 407-8031. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, through October 19, 2021, 11:59 pm (EDT). 

About AutoZone:
As of May 8, 2021, the Company had 5,975 stores in the U.S., 635 stores in Mexico and 47 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,657. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com.  AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com





