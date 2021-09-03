Petrus Provides Transaction Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (" Petrus " or the " Company ") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 30, 2021 with respect to its intention to complete a series of transactions (the “ Transactions ”) that will reduce the Company’s total debt by approximately $49 million through the issuance of $25.8 million of Petrus shares at $0.55 per share and extend the maturity date of the Company’s senior secured credit facility (the " First Lien Loan "), the Toronto Stock Exchange (the " TSX ") has consented to Petrus' application for reliance on the "financial hardship" exemption for minority shareholder approval of the Transactions, in accordance with the TSX Company Manual.

As set out in Petrus' news release on August 30, 2021, the Transactions will result in the extension of the term of the Company's first Lien Loan to May 31, 2021, the full settlement of the Company’s subordinated secured term loan (the "Second Lien Loan") in the current principal amount of $39.3 million (the "Second Lien Settlement") for $15.8 million of equity and a private placement financing for proceeds of $10.0 million (the "Equity Financing"), which will be applied to outstanding indebtedness under the First Lien Loan, resulting in a substantial reduction of the Company’s indebtedness from an aggregate of approximately $112 million to approximately $63 million.

In connection with the Second Lien Settlement, Petrus has entered into a shares for debt agreement with Stuart Gray and Glen Gray, who recently took assignment of the Company's Second Lien Loan, pursuant to which Petrus will issue an aggregate of 28,727,273 common shares of Petrus (the "Common Shares") at an issue price of $0.55 per share (for total consideration of $15.8 million), in consideration for the full payment and discharge of amounts outstanding under the Second Lien Loan, currently totalling $39.3 million. Concurrently with entering into the shares for debt agreement in respect to the Second Lien Settlement, Petrus has entered into binding subscription agreements with each of Don Gray and Glen Gray (Don Gray, Glen Gray and Stuart Gray being the "Major Investors") to complete the Equity Financing at an issue price of $0.55 per share for total proceeds of $10.0 million. All of the proceeds of the Equity Financing will be used to reduce amounts outstanding under the First Lien Loan, which has approximately $73 million currently outstanding. The issue price of the Common Shares issuable in the Equity Financing and the Second Lien Settlement represent a 15% premium to the 5-day VWAP of the Common Shares prior to announcing the Transactions.