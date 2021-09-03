checkAd

MoneyLion Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE FUSE)

Special meeting of Fusion Acquisition Corp. shareholders to approve the proposed business combination to be held on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion, Inc. (“MoneyLion”), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 relating to MoneyLion’s previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FUSE) (“Fusion”).

Fusion intends to file its definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") relating to the Business Combination on September 3, 2021, and a special meeting of Fusion shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 21, 2021, in connection with the Business Combination (the “Special Meeting”). The Proxy Statement/Prospectus is being mailed to Fusion’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the Business Combination will close on or about September 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named MoneyLion Inc. and will be listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "ML."

“We are excited to reach this important milestone on our path to becoming a publicly-traded company,” said Dee Choubey, CEO and Founder of MoneyLion. “The strong user and volume growth we’ve seen over the past year only reinforces our conviction about the value of MoneyLion’s customer proposition and the opportunity in front of us, and we look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination so that we can continue to scale, innovate and grow aggressively to help even more Americans take control of their finances and achieve their life goals.”

John James, CEO of Fusion Acquisition Corp., commented: “The MoneyLion team has executed extremely well and is poised to scale even faster driven by the company’s tremendous momentum. We are excited to present the business combination to Fusion stockholders and look forward to partnering with MoneyLion through its next phase of growth.”

As previously announced, the transaction values MoneyLion at a $2.4 billion pro forma enterprise value, representing 9x estimated 2022 adjusted net revenue of approximately $258 million. Assuming no redemptions by Fusion stockholders, the Business Combination is expected to deliver approximately $450 million cash to the MoneyLion balance sheet, net of debt paydown and expenses. This includes a $250 million fully committed and oversubscribed private investment in Fusion common stock, priced at $10.00 per share, led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., and leading global technology and growth investors.

