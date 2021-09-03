checkAd

MediWound to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation biotherapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September 2021.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021
Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
On-demand corporate presentation is available beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, September 13, 2021

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website: www.mediwound.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About MediWound Ltd.
MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

EscharEx, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Contacts: Jeremy Feffer
Boaz Gur-Lavie Managing Director
Chief Financial Officer LifeSci Advisors
MediWound Ltd. 212-915-2568
ir@mediwound.com jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com




