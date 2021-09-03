checkAd

New TAAT Facilities Now Operational, Tobacco Wholesalers in Germany, Poland, France, and Switzerland Acclaim Reconstituted Beyond Tobacco Formulation

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT), (OTCQX: TOBAF), (FRANKFURT: 2TP), (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has started to operate out of its new facilities in the Las Vegas, Nevada area, providing significant additional operational space and production resources in combination with its original facility on West Post Road. In a press release dated July 16, 2021, the Company announced that its preparation tasks for the new facilities were still on schedule for a launch in the following month, in line with the Company’s business objectives for domestic and international activities already underway. Since then, TAAT has announced new purchase orders for distribution in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia amounting to more than CAD $1,600,000 in total value (in press releases dated August 20, 2021 and August 27, 2021), in addition to distribution of TAAT in seven new U.S. states in just a two-month period (in an August 17, 2021 press release). Still in just its third full calendar quarter of retail availability, global demand for TAAT has grown steadily over the course of 2021 as the Company has diligently coordinated strategic launches in a wide range of markets.

Additionally, samples of TAAT with an advanced formulation of Beyond Tobacco using reconstituted material were recently sent to tobacco wholesalers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, France, and Switzerland. The general consensus among the tobacco wholesalers who received these samples was overwhelmingly positive with regard to the similarity of the product’s user experience compared to that of a tobacco cigarette. Based on anecdotal feedback from smokers aged 21+ and TAAT retailers, as well as survey responses from consumer research conducted earlier this year (detailed in the Company’s April 14, 2021 press release), the Company identified several opportunities to enhance the user experience of TAAT by using reconstituted material in Beyond Tobacco. The advanced formulation was developed with the objective of making improvements to include the following:

