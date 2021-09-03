Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast and related presentation materials at investors.guess.com. The webcast and related presentation materials will be available for 30 days following the conference.