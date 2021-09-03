Alpha Cognition Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results

Alpha Cognition Inc. (TSX-V: ACOG)(OTCQB:ACOGF) (“Alpha Cognition”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, is pleased to announce that it has reported its Second Quarter financial results of fiscal 2021.

(for the period ended June 30, 2021)

Research and development expenses were $1.5m for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

General and administrative, including Management and Professional fees, Travel, and Other G&A, were $100k for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss was $1.8 million (including non-cash expenses), or $(0.04) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021

Cash and cash equivalents were $5.6 million of cash, where expenditures were consistent with prior quarter.

Shares outstanding were 44,843,927 shares of common stock outstanding.

The Company completed its Q2 with $5.6M in cash and cash equivalents, and continues to execute its lean operational model, managing OpEx at $2.3M for the quarter (this includes non-cash related expenses), which is consistent with prior quarters. Operational expenses and program development are in-line with expectations previously articulated to investors.

The company has managed expenses in Q2 consistent with the prior quarter, while continuing to advance its commercialization activities for ALPHA-1062, clinical trial program development for ALPHA-1062 for mild to moderate Alzheimers and mTBI; and progressing the ALPHA-0602 program for ALS. The company also formed its scientific advisory board during the quarter, a panel of the top neuroscientists in the US, which will advise the company regarding scientific programs and clinical trials.

Michael McFadden, the Company’s CEO, commented: “The company is entering an exciting time, with the ALPHA-1062 pivotal trial for Alzheimer’s disease expected to start in the third quarter and ALPHA-0602 early-stage trial expected to begin in the fourth quarter. Data from both trials is targeted for release Q1 2022.”

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for under-served neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

ALPHA-1062, is a patented new chemical entity that has demonstrated safety and improved tolerability in human clinical trials. It is being developed as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, with minimal gastrointestinal side effects and novel routes of administration. ALPHA-1062's active metabolites are differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that they may sensitize neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer's dementia and in a nasal spray formulation to treat traumatic brain injury.