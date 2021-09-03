checkAd

Liquidmetal Technologies Announces Further Changes to Management Structure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 22:30  |  20   |   |   

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT) (the “Company”), a leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, today announced that Dr. Bruce Bromage and Mr. Bryce Van have stepped down as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Finance. In support of the next phase of the Company’s development, each has affirmed a willingness to provide ongoing support to the Company. Following this action, the Board approved Mr. Tony Chung, the Company’s CEO, as the Company’s principal financial and accounting officer.

Management Commentary

Tony Chung stated, “We thank Bruce and Bryce for their years of dedicated service. They have been invaluable members of our management team.” Mr. Chung continued, “Based on what they have helped build at Liquidmetal, I look forward to all that we will accomplish in the future.”

Isaac Bresnick, the Company’s President, stated, “It’s never easy to say farewell to your colleagues. Bruce and Bryce have been here since I arrived at Liquidmetal, and I will truly miss them. They are handing the baton off to this new management team, and they are sending us off on the right foot.”

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Lake Forest, California-based Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of parts made with amorphous alloys, also known scientifically as Bulk Metallic Glasses or BMGs. The non-crystalline atomic structure of these materials allows for unique performance properties, including the ability to injection-mold with micron-level precision, lustrous finishes, high strength, hardness and corrosion resistance, and remarkable elasticity. Liquidmetal Technologies is the first company to develop amorphous alloy parts commercially, enabling significant improvements in products across a wide array of industries. For more information, go to www.liquidmetal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements regarding the advantages of Liquidmetal's amorphous alloy technology, scheduled manufacturing of customer parts and other statements associated with Liquidmetal's technology and operations. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Liquidmetal's expectations and projections. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things; customer adoption of Liquidmetal's technologies and successful integration of those technologies into customer products; potential difficulties or delays in having products manufactured incorporating Liquidmetal's technologies; Liquidmetal's ability to fund its current and anticipated operations; the ability of third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer product requirements; general industry conditions; general economic conditions; and governmental laws and regulations affecting Liquidmetal's operations. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors can be found in Liquidmetal's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading "Risk Factors" in Liquidmetal's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Liquidmetal Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquidmetal Technologies Announces Further Changes to Management Structure Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: LQMT) (the “Company”), a leading developer of amorphous alloys and composites, today announced that Dr. Bruce Bromage and Mr. Bryce Van have stepped down as the Company’s Chief Operations Officer and Vice …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief ...
Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Cultivate, Strengthens Position in Massachusetts
Wells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Liquidmetal Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten