Velodyne stellt auf der IAA Mobility fortschrittliche Lidar- und Softwarelösungen für intelligente Transportsysteme und Mobilitätsanwendungen vor

Velodyne Lidar will display its technology leadership and product breadth in lidar sensors and software at IAA Mobility. Among the Velodyne products showcased are Velarray H800, a solid-state lidar sensor architected for automotive grade performance; Velarray M1600, an innovative solid-state lidar sensor designed to serve mobile robotic applications and Velabit, Velodyne’s smallest sensor, which brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)