Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Redemption of Its 3.300% Notes Due December 5, 2021

The Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date at a redemption price equal to the sum of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Notes and the Notes will cease to be outstanding.

About Amazon

Forward-Looking Statements

