Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in August 2021 a Passenger Traffic Decrease of 2.0% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 101.7% Compared to 2020)

For August 2021, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports decreased by 1.9%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 13.8%, 8.9% and 2.0%, respectively, while the Guadalajara and Guanajuato airports presented a decrease of only 13.0% and 15.0%, respectively, which demonstrates a positive trend in our Mexican airports.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2021, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2020 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

In relation to international travel restrictions, the United States requests that travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test for entry into that country; while Canadian Government announced, with a tentative date of September 7, international flights will be reopened for people who are fully vaccinated and who meet certain conditions.

Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2019 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-19 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 890.4 746.3 (16.2%) 6,929.5 5,278.0 (23.8%) Tijuana* 527.8 636.1 20.5% 3,960.1 4,439.3 12.1% Los Cabos 201.3 191.4 (4.9%) 1,304.1 1,274.0 (2.3%) Puerto Vallarta 191.4 181.5 (5.2%) 1,226.9 1,151.3 (6.2%) Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0%) 6.1 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 176.9 135.9 (23.2%) 1,355.5 960.2 (29.2%) Hermosillo 148.7 128.5 (13.6%) 1,174.0 881.9 (24.9%) Mexicali 101.1 98.6 (2.5%) 780.9 670.6 (14.1%) Morelia 38.3 47.2 23.2% 306.1 354.0 15.6% La Paz 95.8 81.1 (15.4%) 668.2 564.5 (15.5%) Kingston 0.0 0.0 (100.0%) 0.0 0.8 (100.0%) Aguascalientes 53.7 54.6 1.7% 414.9 356.5 (14.1%) Los Mochis 31.5 30.9 (1.8%) 254.1 225.1 (11.4%) Manzanillo 7.4 6.3 (15.1%) 64.3 55.6 (13.6%) Total 2,465.2 2,338.6 (5.1%) 18,444.7 16,211.8 (12.1%) International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-19 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 390.9 368.4 (5.8%) 2,916.7 2,325.8 (20.3%) Tijuana* 244.3 242.3 (0.8%) 1,931.7 1,705.1 (11.7%) Los Cabos 260.5 311.6 19.6% 2,596.0 2,226.6 (14.2%) Puerto Vallarta 155.4 172.3 10.9% 2,321.3 1,341.4 (42.2%) Montego Bay 400.7 293.4 (26.8%) 3,359.2 1,569.3 (53.3%) Guanajuato 61.3 66.6 8.6% 480.6 396.1 (17.6%) Hermosillo 5.5 10.0 81.3% 46.4 67.3 45.1% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 15.8% 4.5 3.1 (31.2%) Morelia 36.3 39.5 8.9% 284.3 259.3 (8.8%) La Paz 0.9 2.0 113.3% 8.6 12.7 48.6% Kingston 0.0 97.3 N/A 0.0 492.1 N/A Aguascalientes 21.8 21.8 (0.2%) 145.7 134.4 (7.7%) Los Mochis 0.6 1.1 74.9% 4.8 6.2 27.6% Manzanillo 2.8 2.4 (14.6%) 58.8 28.1 (52.3%) Total 1,581.8 1,629.3 3.0% 14,158.6 10,567.4 (25.4%) Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-19 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 1,281.3 1,114.7 (13.0%) 9,846.2 7,603.8 (22.8%) Tijuana* 772.1 878.5 13.8% 5,891.8 6,144.3 4.3% Los Cabos 461.9 503.0 8.9% 3,900.1 3,500.6 (10.2%) Puerto Vallarta 346.8 353.9 2.0% 3,548.2 2,492.7 (29.7%) Montego Bay 401.5 293.4 (26.9%) 3,365.3 1,569.3 (53.4%) Guanajuato 238.2 202.6 (15.0%) 1,836.1 1,356.2 (26.1%) Hermosillo 154.2 138.5 (10.2%) 1,220.3 949.1 (22.2%) Mexicali 101.7 99.3 (2.4%) 785.3 673.7 (14.2%) Morelia 74.6 86.7 16.2% 590.5 613.3 3.9% La Paz 96.8 83.1 (14.2%) 676.8 577.3 (14.7%) Kingston 0.0 97.3 N/A 0.0 492.9 N/A Aguascalientes 75.5 76.4 1.1% 560.5 490.9 (12.4%) Los Mochis 32.1 31.9 (0.4%) 258.9 231.2 (10.7%) Manzanillo 10.3 8.7 (15.0%) 123.2 83.7 (32.1%) Total 4,047.0 3,967.9 (2.0%) 32,603.2 26,779.1 (17.9%) *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Aug-19 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Tijuana 240.3 237.3 (1.2%) 1,900.1 1,686.5 (11.2%)

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January to August 2019.



Passenger traffic 2021 compared to 2020 figures

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-20 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 20 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 420.9 746.3 77.3% 3,501.3 5,278.0 50.7% Tijuana* 420.4 636.1 51.3% 2,673.2 4,439.3 66.1% Los Cabos 107.1 191.4 78.7% 669.5 1,274.0 90.3% Puerto Vallarta 81.8 181.5 122.0% 547.3 1,151.3 110.4% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 1.0 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 80.7 135.9 68.5% 628.4 960.2 52.8% Hermosillo 63.5 128.5 102.5% 568.3 881.9 55.2% Mexicali 54.5 98.6 81.0% 420.8 670.6 59.4% Morelia 32.0 47.2 47.3% 239.5 354.0 47.8% La Paz 44.3 81.1 83.2% 328.9 564.5 71.6% Kingston 0.0 0.0 230.0% 1.3 0.8 (38.9%) Aguascalientes 29.5 54.6 85.2% 214.1 356.5 66.5% Los Mochis 13.8 30.9 123.6% 118.6 225.1 89.8% Manzanillo 2.8 6.3 127.3% 30.4 55.6 82.6% Total 1,351.2 2,338.6 73.1% 9,942.5 16,211.8 63.1% International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-20 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 20 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 182.6 368.4 101.8% 1,467.3 2,325.8 58.5% Tijuana* 125.0 242.3 93.8% 1,067.2 1,705.1 59.8% Los Cabos 98.0 311.6 217.9% 1,157.5 2,226.6 92.4% Puerto Vallarta 37.9 172.3 354.9% 1,184.7 1,341.4 13.2% Montego Bay 67.8 293.4 332.8% 1,276.2 1,569.3 23.0% Guanajuato 24.6 66.6 171.0% 208.2 396.1 90.3% Hermosillo 2.0 10.0 398.3% 25.7 67.3 161.8% Mexicali 0.1 0.6 558.8% 1.5 3.1 108.4% Morelia 19.9 39.5 98.5% 141.8 259.3 83.0% La Paz 0.3 2.0 592.0% 4.5 12.7 185.5% Kingston 47.8 97.3 103.7% 461.0 492.1 6.7% Aguascalientes 8.9 21.8 144.5% 68.6 134.4 95.8% Los Mochis 0.1 1.1 901.0% 1.5 6.2 304.2% Manzanillo 1.0 2.4 131.1% 31.6 28.1 (11.2%) Total 616.0 1,629.3 164.5% 7,097.1 10,567.4 48.9% Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands): Airport Aug-20 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 20 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Guadalajara 603.4 1,114.7 84.7% 4,968.6 7,603.8 53.0% Tijuana* 545.4 878.5 61.1% 3,740.4 6,144.3 64.3% Los Cabos 205.1 503.0 145.2% 1,827.0 3,500.6 91.6% Puerto Vallarta 119.7 353.9 195.7% 1,731.9 2,492.7 43.9% Montego Bay 67.8 293.4 332.8% 1,277.1 1,569.3 22.9% Guanajuato 105.3 202.6 92.4% 836.6 1,356.2 62.1% Hermosillo 65.5 138.5 111.5% 594.0 949.1 59.8% Mexicali 54.6 99.3 81.9% 422.3 673.7 59.5% Morelia 51.9 86.7 66.9% 381.2 613.3 60.9% La Paz 44.6 83.1 86.5% 333.4 577.3 73.2% Kingston 47.8 97.3 103.7% 462.3 492.9 6.6% Aguascalientes 38.4 76.4 98.9% 282.7 490.9 73.6% Los Mochis 13.9 31.9 129.5% 120.1 231.2 92.5% Manzanillo 3.8 8.7 128.3% 62.1 83.7 34.8% Total 1,967.1 3,967.9 101.7% 17,039.6 26,779.1 57.2% *Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international. CBX Users (in thousands): Airport Aug-20 Aug-21 % Change Jan-Aug 20 Jan-Aug 21 % Change Tijuana 124.4 237.3 90.7% 1,058.8 1,686.5 59.3%

The number of seats available during August 2021 increased by 49.8% compared to August 2020; load factors for the month went from 57.4% in August 2020 to 77.5% in August 2021.



