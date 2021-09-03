Bull Horn Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 16, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense due to the Company’s need for additional time to review its financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the resulting additional time required for completing and filing the Company’s Form 10-Q accordingly. The extension period provided for filing the Form 10-Q under Rule 12b-25 expired on August 23, 2021.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: BHSE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company will have 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice (September 2, 2021) to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards during this sixty-day period when the Company files its Form 10-Q with the SEC. During the sixty-day period, Nasdaq will closely monitor the status of the Company's late filing and related public disclosures. If the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q within such sixty-day period, Nasdaq may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company's units, ordinary shares and warrants to trade for up to 180 days from the Form 10-Q’s filing due date, or February 12, 2022 (an “Additional Period”), depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in the rule. If Nasdaq determines that Additional Period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq determines that an Additional Period is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence. Regardless of the procedures described above, Nasdaq may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to complete the filing, if circumstances warrant.