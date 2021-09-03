checkAd

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 22:45  |  18   |   |   

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: BHSE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”) in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 16, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense due to the Company’s need for additional time to review its financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the resulting additional time required for completing and filing the Company’s Form 10-Q accordingly. The extension period provided for filing the Form 10-Q under Rule 12b-25 expired on August 23, 2021.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities.

Nasdaq has informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company will have 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice (September 2, 2021) to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company can regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards during this sixty-day period when the Company files its Form 10-Q with the SEC. During the sixty-day period, Nasdaq will closely monitor the status of the Company's late filing and related public disclosures. If the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q within such sixty-day period, Nasdaq may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company's units, ordinary shares and warrants to trade for up to 180 days from the Form 10-Q’s filing due date, or February 12, 2022 (an “Additional Period”), depending on specific circumstances, as outlined in the rule. If Nasdaq determines that Additional Period is not appropriate, suspension and delisting procedures will commence pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If Nasdaq determines that an Additional Period is appropriate and the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q and any subsequent delayed filings by the end of that period, suspension and delisting procedures will generally commence. Regardless of the procedures described above, Nasdaq may commence delisting proceedings at any time during the period that is available to complete the filing, if circumstances warrant.

Seite 1 von 3
Bull Horn Holdings Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: BHSE) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its failure to file its Quarterly Report …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Community Bank System, Inc. Appoints Maureen Gillan-Myer as Executive Vice President and Chief ...
Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar and Software Solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and ...
Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Cultivate, Strengthens Position in Massachusetts
Wells Fargo Donates $350,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering