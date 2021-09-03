checkAd

Gray Television Announces the Passing of Ed Woloszyn

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021   

ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) announced that Ed Woloszyn, the General Manager of KEYC News Now (CBS/FOX) in Mankato, Minnesota, passed away yesterday following a brief battle with cancer.  

Ed joined KEYC’s staff in the fall of 2016 and rose to become the station’s General Manager in the spring of 2019.   He had previously worked at local television stations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.   Ed was active in the local community, serving in the Greater Mankato Rotary, and the Greater Mankato Area United Way, among others.

“We are shocked and saddened by Ed’s passing,” offered Gray Senior Vice President Mike King. “Ed was a wonderful person and someone who cared as much about his colleagues and community as anyone. We will all miss his energy and smile, while we are grateful for the time he spent with us.”

Gray extends its deepest condolences to his wife Amy, their children Estelle and Henry, and their extended family and friends.  

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States.  Upon its anticipated acquisition of the television stations of Meredith Corporation, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster, with television stations serving 113 markets that reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. 

