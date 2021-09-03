checkAd

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Branch Closures at Acceptance Loan Company Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 23:02  |  57   |   |   

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that, effective immediately, the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Acceptance Loan Company, Inc. (“ALC”), will cease new business development and permanently close its 20 branch lending locations in Alabama and Mississippi to the public. ALC will continue to service its remaining portfolio of loans from its headquarters in Mobile, Alabama, and management will begin to prepare for the subsidiary’s eventual closure.

The cessation of new business and closure of ALC’s branch locations was approved by the boards of directors of ALC, the Bank and the Company on August 25, 2021. These efforts are being undertaken by the Company as part of a long-term strategy to reduce expenses, fortify asset quality, and focus the Company’s loan growth efforts in other areas, including the Bank’s commercial lending and consumer indirect lending efforts. The closure of ALC’s branches will eliminate 56 full-time employment positions during the third quarter of 2021. The Company currently expects the closure of ALC to occur by the end of 2023.

In connection with the ALC branch closures, the Company expects to record pre-tax charges of approximately $1.2 million during the third quarter of 2021. These one-time expenses include severance and related personnel costs, lease termination costs, fixed asset valuation adjustments, termination of technology contracts, and other costs to administrate the branch closures, summarized below. These estimates are preliminary as management is still in the process of evaluating the costs of closing the ALC branches.

  $ in millions
Severance and personnel expenses $                         0.4
Lease termination costs   0.4
Fixed asset valuation adjustments   0.2
Termination of technology contracts   0.1
Other expenses   0.1
  $                 1.2

It is expected that the one-time expenses will be fully offset by the end of 2021 with ongoing cost savings that result from the ALC branch closures, as well as the previously announced closure of four Bank branches that will be completed in the third quarter. Revenue associated with ALC’s portfolio of loans is expected to diminish over time as loans mature and are paid off. The timing of revenue reductions, or the need for additional loan loss provisioning as the portfolio pays off, cannot be predicted at this time. The Company’s ongoing efforts will be focused on replacing reduced revenues at ALC with continued loan growth in the Bank’s other loan portfolios, while maintaining the allowance for loan losses at prudent levels to account for the inherent uncertainty that may result from ALC’s branch closures.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First US Bancshares, Inc. Announces Branch Closures at Acceptance Loan Company Subsidiary BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - First US Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSB) (the “Company”), the parent company of First US Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that, effective immediately, the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into ...
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL ...
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND ...
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Muscle Maker, Inc.’s latest Acquisition, Pokemoto, Launches Bubble Tea Program
Cidara Therapeutics to Host Research and Development Day
SomaLogic Closes Business Combination and Will Begin Trading Under the Ticker “SLGC” on the ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...